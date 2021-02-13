Last evening there were numerous Bollywood stars seen making an arrival at Varun Dhawan’s residence. The newly married actor had hosted a grand house party for which these celebs were seen in attendance. It included Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani, Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, producer Dinesh Vijan with wife Pramita, Varun Sharma and many others. Natasha Dalal Looks Striking in Red As She Steps Out for a Get-Together With Friends Sans Hubby Varun Dhawan (View Pics).

These stars made an appearance in casual yet chic avatars for the party. Many were even seen wearing face masks even while they were in their respective cars. All celebs are ensuring to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and all the other safety guidelines as issued by the authorities in order to curb the further spread of the deadly virus. Take a look at the pictures below on who all attended Varun Dhawan’s house party:

Tiger Shroff

Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sara Ali Khan

Kunal Rawal

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor

Malaika Arora

Dinesh Vijan, Pramita, Varun Sharma

Kiara Advani

Karan Johar

Disha Patani

Varun Dhawan and his longtime sweetheart Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the presence of the couple’s family members and close pals. The guest list was kept limited owing to the ongoing pandemic.

