Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in an intimate ceremony on January 24, 2021, in The Manin House, Alibaug. The couple picked a peaceful locale and the wedding guest list also consisted of near-dear ones owing to the ongoing pandemic. After their shaadi, the lovebirds are not yet seen together making a public appearance in the city but have been papped individually many times. Now, maintaining the same mantra, last night (Feb 5), Natasha was clicked solo post-dinner looking gorgeous in red. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding at Alibaug: Phone Cameras Strictly Prohibited at the Couple’s Marriage - Reports.

Varun's dulhania was dressed neatly in a silk red dress which had a thigh-high slit. Further, she complimented her look by opting for a simple silver chain, sling and beige heels. Hair open and subtle makeup is how she rounded her look. As we all know that Natasha has her own designer label and indeed we can she can affirm that she has a good taste in style. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Won’t Host Wedding Reception for the Bollywood Fraternity, Confirms Anil Dhawan.

Check Out Natasha's Pictures:

Isn't Natasha looking drop-dead pretty? Meanwhile, during their wedding time, not many pictures from the ceremony were leaked online, as a few reports hinted that phone cameras were prohibited at the venue. However, after the D-day, the Bollywood actor himself shared pics from the marriage and captioned it as, "Life long love just became official." Aww. Stay tuned!

