Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has lots to offer to the audience. He has intriguing projects lined-up and besides acting in the lead, some of the films are also produced by him. Now here is another update on a film that would reportedly be bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. According to a report in Mirror, Ajay has brought the rights of the 2019 released Telugu film titled Brochevarevarura, a crime comedy that was written helmed by Vivek Athreya. Now the film is said to be remade in Hindi with the title Velley and it would feature Abhay Deol and Karan Deol in the lead. Mayday: Ajay Devgn To Direct Amitabh Bachchan! Film To Go On Floors In December.

Neither Ajay Devgn nor actors Abhay Deol and Karan Deol have made any official announcement on this project. The source revealed to the tabloid that this film will be directed by Deven Munjal and it is expected to go on floors in 2021. The source was quoted as saying, “Velley is the official adaptation of Telugu crime comedy, Brochevarevarura. Ajay loved the concept and instantly bought the rights for it, so he could take it to a pan-India audience. The script is currently being written.” Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to Finish Shooting by April 2021, Film Eyeing for Dusshera 2021 Release.

Elaborating about the lead actors roped in for Velley, the source stated, “Abhay is known for high concept films and Brocheverevarura is one of the most unique ideas in recent times. Karan is excited to team up with his uncle for the first time. If they come on board, there will be multiple script reading sessions and workshops before the film goes on the floors.” Let’s wait for an official word from the makers itself!

