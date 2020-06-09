Vijay Varma Interacts with Young Doctors From His Home-Town Hyderabad on Video Call

Vijay Varma Interacts with Young Doctors (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Vijay Varma engaged in a video call with a bunch of young doctors from his hometown Hyderabad. The actor conversed with them in his mother tongue while hearing their stories of working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vijay Varma thanked filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for arranging his video call with the doctors. "I spoke to bunch of young resident doctors from Hyderabad and shared my story and heard theirs. We spoke in Hyderabad style and it was a lot of fun. I salute these covid warriors. Vijay Varma on Bagging a Role in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy and Why Working with the Filmmaker Was in His Wish List

Thank u for making me a part of this @imtiazaliofficial," wrote the actor on Instagram while sharing a screenshot of the video call. Reacting to his post, fans expressed their eagerness to watch the video. Many requests started pouring in soon after, and the actor had to announce in a separate post that he will inform once the video is uploaded. Peddlers: Anurag Kashyap, Vijay Varma, Guneet Monga Demand Eros to Release Vasan Bala’s Debut Film on an OTT Platform (View Tweets)

Vijay Varma Interacts With Young Doctors

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Ahmed Khan's "Baaghi 3" alongside Tiger Shroff, and Netflix's web series "She" created by Imtiaz Ali.