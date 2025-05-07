Mumbai, May 7: As part of Operation Sindoor, Indian Forces attacked the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, leaving 10 members of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's family dead. Sharing a video of the Masjid post the surgical strike, actor Vijay Varma wrote, "Taste your own medicine." However, it feels like not everyone agreed with Vijay's point of view.

Replying to those, the 'Darlings' actor shared a note on his Instagram stories stating that Masood Azhar deserves an even harsher punishment for what he has done. "For those who are triggered by the previous story.. Masood Azhar needs an even harsher punishment if there is. Hardened criminal. F**ker escaped justice back in 1999 with IC814 hijacking," Vijay's note read. ‘Challenge Us and We Will Rise’: Mohanlal Voices Support for Operation Sindoor, Praises Indian Armed Forces for Their Bravery (See Post).

According to a statement attributed to Masood Azhar, the ones killed in the attack on Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur included his elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family. The JeM chief also confirmed the demise of one of his close associates, his mother, and two other close companions during the attack by the Indian Armed Forces.

It must be noted that Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur served as JeM’s central facility for command. Masood Azhar is believed to be behind several terror attacks, including the Parliament attack, the terror strike at Pathankot airbase, and the 2019 suicide attack that led to the death of 40 CRPF personnel in South Kashmir. He was among the three terrorists released by Indian authorities after the 1999 Kandahar hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane. ‘This Is the Face of the Indian Army’: Tamil Star Sivakarthikeyan Recalls Dialogue From His Blockbuster Film ‘Amaran’ to Hail ‘Operation Sindoor’.

After being released, Masood Azhar went to Pakistan and came up with a new terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed. During the wee hours of May 7, the Indian Army attacked several terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor. The Indian army's attack was in response to the horrific Pahalgam attack on April 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).