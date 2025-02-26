Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 37 years. Following the accidental shooting incident in October 2024, the Bollywood star is once again in the spotlight—this time due to reports claiming that his wife, Sunita, has filed for separation and sent a legal notice regarding the matter. However, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that while a legal notice has been issued, there is "no concrete matter as to what it is" and that they have not yet received it. Govinda Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja After 37 Years of Marriage, Says THIS; Actor-Politician’s Niece Arti Singh Also Reacts.

Vinay Anand Reacts to Govinda’s Divorce News

Now, Govinda’s nephew, Vinay Anand, who is known for his work in Bhojpuri cinema, has reacted to the divorce speculation. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “I don’t know anything regarding their personal life, and I don’t think I should comment on this. Something like this should not happen -I pray to God. Nobody in the family has discussed this with me, so I don’t want to speak anything about the marriage of Govinda ji and Sunita ji. They both are adult enough to decide whatever they feel. Baki filhal aisa kuch hoga, aisa lagta to nahi hai (But for now, it doesn’t seem like anything like this will happen).” Govinda and Wife Sunita Ahuja Headed for Divorce After 37 Years of Marriage – Reports.

Govinda With Family

Amid the swirling rumours, a family insider revealed to ETimes that Sunita Ahuja had issued a separation notice a few months ago, but no progress has been made on the matter since then. Meanwhile, Govinda’s niece Arti Singh and nephew Krushna Abhishek have dismissed the reports, labeling them as mere speculation.

