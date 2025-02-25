Reports indicate that Bollywood icon Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are reportedly nearing the final stages of their divorce. As per a post shared by Zoom TV on Instagram, Govinda's alleged relationship with a 30-year-old Marathi actress could be a contributing factor to their separation. In a recent candid interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita revealed that she and Govinda have been living in separate homes for some time. The couple, married on March 11, 1987, share two children—daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. To note, no official statement regarding the divorce has been issued yet. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals They Live in Separate Houses, Shares ‘Hero No 1’ Star Is Not Romantic (Watch Video).

Govinda & Wife Sunita Ahuja Getting Divorced?

