Stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will begin shooting for the second installment of War, directed by Ayan Mukerji, in November. A source said, "Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India." War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to Engage in Bloody Battle in Ayan Mukerji’s Upcoming Directorial!.

The source added that the "pre-production is on full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November. "War 2 is a huge pan-India movie right now, given the casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres." War 2: Hrithik Roshan to Start Shooting for YRF Actioner by End of 2023 - Reports.

Read The Tweet About War 2:

Tiger Shroff-starrer War, which released in 2019, was directed by Pathaan maker Siddharth Anand.

