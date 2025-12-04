The much-talked-about wedding between Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and singer-composer Palash Muchhal has once again caught the internet’s attention. The couple’s November 23 wedding, initially postponed due to health emergencies in both families, is now surrounded by renewed speculation all thanks to a mysterious post by the event company handling the celebrations. Are Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Getting Married on December 7? Here’s the Truth Behind Fresh Rumours About Their Wedding.

Krayonz Entertainment Post Sparks Buzz

Krayonz Entertainment, which was managing the wedding, shared a reflective note on Instagram that quickly went viral. The post read, “We don’t cross the finish line in every match of life that we play, but it’s always the sportsman spirit that counts. Our team played hard, with joy and pride, and they all certainly deserve a mention! Will see you soon, Champion.” Though the note didn’t name anyone, fans immediately linked it to the Smriti–Palash wedding, interpreting the message as a hint about the couple’s relationship status. The post sparked widespread online chatter, with many wondering if the ceremony had been called off altogether.

Families Deny Wedding Cancellation Rumours

However, both families have maintained that the wedding was only postponed, not cancelled. Smriti’s father reportedly fell critically ill on the wedding day and was rushed to the hospital, while Palash was also admitted the next day before being moved to Mumbai for further treatment. Smriti’s business manager clarified that the wedding was delayed solely due to these unforeseen medical emergencies, urging people not to speculate further. Still, the lack of a revised wedding date and some social media changes like Smriti removing all wedding photos and both updating their bios with a “nazar” emoji have only fuelled more rumours. Smriti Mandhana's Fiancé, Palash Muchhal's Hush-Hush Visit To Premanand Ji Maharaj After Wedding Postponement Goes Viral (See Post)

Wedding Delay Leaves Fans Waiting

Before the sudden halt, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies had taken place in grand style, with cheerful videos of the couple celebrating going viral. The abrupt pause, therefore, left fans surprised and curious. Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, recently expressed hope that the wedding would happen soon, while his sister Palak Muchhal appealed for privacy, saying the family is dealing with sensitive matters. For now, fans continue to wait for an official update from Smriti and Palash as whispers around one of the most awaited celebrity weddings of the year refuse to fade.

