Wendell Rodricks Passes Away: Anushka Sharma Shares an Emotional Post Mourning the Loss of Indian Designer 

Celebrated designer Wendell Rodricks passed away on February 12 in Colvale village in North Goa. The designer was 59. His sudden death sent shockwaves in Bollywood and his friends and family are mourning the loss of the ace fashion designer. The family of celebrated designer Wendell Rodricks who passed away on Wednesday put up a sign outside his residence that says 'LET WENDELL REST IN PEACE NO VISITORS PLEASE'. Several Bollywood stars such as Malaika Arora, Arjun Rampal, Sona Mohapatra among others took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to the family. Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram to share a post with a throwback picture with the designer. Wendell Rodricks Passes Away! 'Let Wendell Rest in Peace No Visitors Please', Says the Family of the Designer.

Anushka shared a throwback picture with the designer when she walked the ramp for his label. Sharing the photo, Sharma who is currently accompanying husband Virat Kohli for his New Zealand tour wrote, "Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep. He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging. He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old. RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends."

Other actors such as Arjun Rampal tweeted saying, "This is such sad sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile, you will be missed, Wendell. Condolences and prayers for all ur loved ones #ripwendell."Wendell Rodricks No More! Twitter Mourns the Loss of the Padma Shri Awardee Fashion Designer.

Rodricks'funeral will be held at his ancestral village of Colvale on Thursday. The popular designer had also written several books on Goa including showcasing his love for Goan heritage.