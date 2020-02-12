Wendell Rodricks No More! Twitter Mourns the Loss of the Padma Shri Awardee Fashion Designer

Wendell Rodricks no more (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks is no more. The Padma Shree awardee breathed his last at his home in Goa today and his close family members have confirmed the same news to Indian Express. He was an icon in the fashion industry and his void will be terribly felt. The designer was recently in discussion for his remarks on Priyanka Chopra's Grammys outfit. Twitter is currently mourning the loss of this great fashion designer who revolutionised the entire fashion industry in India.

Shocked to hear about the passing away of Goa's very own Wendell Rodricks. Lost a personal friend today. His contribution to Goa and the fashion fraternity is irreplaceable.#Goa #Wendell #WendellRodricks #Fashion pic.twitter.com/u30bMW1cfK — Shrinivas Dempo (@ShrinivasDempo) February 12, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of the passing away of #WendellRodricks. His love for #Goa, it's environment and it's people will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/z6O3zd6lt9 — VictorSavio Bragança (@vsbraganca) February 12, 2020

RIP #WendellRodricks Still can’t believe this. This is surely the saddest news for the Indian Fashion community. You will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/u9Yfz6OVEO — Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) February 12, 2020

Shocked by the untimely Denise of #WendellRodricks Too early to leave..... You will be remembered for your contribution to the #fashion world Thank you for taking Indian fashion to new heights & new places across the globe. — Patriot610 (@arpitPatriot) February 12, 2020

Small tribute to an old friend. You will be missed. #wendellrodricks pic.twitter.com/iFqYWxUCsL — Shamah | शम: (@ShamahWellness) February 12, 2020

Farewell ! Always true to your heart. The baton was passed on... The label lives! What a beautiful legacy...@Wendellrodricks #wendellrodricks pic.twitter.com/A7o5VDvli0 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 12, 2020

This is so very heartbreaking! Too soon to go. #WendellRodricks was a fashion stalwart and icon. He redefined the Indian fashion industry. This is a major, major loss. https://t.co/Ak6Zx0b0IM — Amena (@Fashionopolis) February 12, 2020

Deeply shocked to hear about the passing away of acclaimed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. May his soul rest in peace. #WendellRodricks #RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SMkNkPLqBd — Ginny (@rumilife0612) February 12, 2020

Earlier Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted. had paid his condolences to Rodrick's family by tweeting, "Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones." May his soul rest in peace.