Wendell Rodricks No More! Twitter Mourns the Loss of the Padma Shri Awardee Fashion Designer
Wendell Rodricks no more (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks is no more. The Padma Shree awardee breathed his last at his home in Goa today and his close family members have confirmed the same news to Indian Express. He was an icon in the fashion industry and his void will be terribly felt. The designer was recently in discussion for his remarks on Priyanka Chopra's Grammys outfit. Twitter is currently mourning the loss of this great fashion designer who revolutionised the entire fashion industry in India.

Earlier Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted. had paid his condolences to Rodrick's family by tweeting, "Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones." May his soul rest in peace.