We celebrate world chocolate day on July 7 and it's a reason valid enough to explore your love for chocolates. Imagine having a day that's dedicated to eating chocolates! Sounds like a dream, eh? Well, fortunately, it's a reality and you can celebrate it with the rest of the world. The celebration started really in 2009 and as the name suggests, its celebration includes the consumption of chocolate. While celebs all over the world may join the celebration tomorrow, Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan is a step ahead than the rest. World Chocolate Day 2020: Interesting Facts About the Sweet Delight, Loved Around the Globe!

The Baghban actor took to his Twitter account to share his wishes in advance and also reveal his temptation for the same. "Tomorrow #WorldChocolateDay .. विश्व चाकलेट दिवस आ गया, कहन की करा विमोचन जब चाकलेट खाना छोड़ दिए, तब क्यूँ तरसावैं मन ~ ab," tweeted the actor while sending his wishes and also revealing his apprehensions for eating the sweets. We feel you, sir! We surely do. We also understand why they say 'life is unfair'. World Chocolate Day 2020: From White Chocolate to Dark Chocolate, 6 Different Types of Chocolates to Delight Your Taste Buds!

Check Out his Tweet

T 3585 - Tomorrow #WorldChocolateDay .. विश्व चाकलेट दिवस आ गया, कहन की करा विमोचन जब चाकलेट खाना छोड़ दिए, तब क्यूँ तरसावैं मन ~ ab 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sYfWQYXWfi — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 6, 2020

Coming to chocolates, Amitabh Bachchan has previously endorsed Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates. The company signed him as their brand ambassador when it faced a major branding crisis in 2003.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).