All the music lovers across the globe are right now celebrating World Music Day 2020. The day is specially dedicated to appreciate and acknowledge the good music that we have through various cultures and genres. It also honours the artists who contributed in making music reach to us. They say that music has no language and it connects directly to our heart. Thus to celebrate this unique day, some of the music enthusiasts in Bollywood posted tweets. Bhushan Kumar, Amit Trivedi, Sona Mohapatra are some of those. World Music Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know History and Celebrations of Fête de la Musique That Honours All Musicians.

T-Series honcho Bhushan also dedicated the same post to his father and late singer Gulshan Kumar, as it is Father's Day as well! Amit invited his fans to celebrate this day with him by posting, "Let's celebrate music together. Which one of these songs is your favourite? Sing the song you like the most & dedicate it to someone important in your life! Ask them to do the same. I'll repost the ones I like. Happy World Music Day everyone!" Check out the posts below.

Bhushan Kumar:

Dear Papa, If I was ever able to stand on my feet & run this business, its only because of you. Today on World Music Day, I want to thank my God of Music, my father, who gifted me with this immense passion for music. I miss you.#FathersDay #WorldMusicDay pic.twitter.com/lxfIIAyBdP — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) June 21, 2020

Amit Trivedi:

Let's celebrate music together. Which one of these songs is your favourite? Sing the song you like the most & dedicate it to someone important in your life! Ask them to do the same. I'll repost the ones I like. Happy World Music Day everyone!#WorldMusicDay #WorldMusicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Vus96DldR9 — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) June 21, 2020

Sona Mohapatra:

Everybody needs somebody to remind them that they are special. To say, “You are strong. You are valuable. Life is beautiful” “Tori Surat Ke Balihari. “ Someone in this world feels this way about you! Cherish that. Nothing is more valuable. Love, #SonaLive#WorldMusicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/5tQYb2CYK2 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2020

Bollywood movies are blessed with some amazing soundtracks and albums that cannot be replaced at all. We have had our era of stunning original song albums and singles. However, the wave of remakes and rehashes has somewhere taken away the beauty of true Indian music. On this World Music Day, all we can pray and hope for is the return of originals into Bollywood movies and other entertainment space! Happy World Music Day!

