We all would agree on how much music plays an important role in our lives. Listening to some good music can be a mood changer. There are so many kinds of music that you can switch as per your moods and sometimes all you need is music. To appreciate this very art and its artists, a World Music Day is held every year on June 21. Also called as Fête de la Musique, this celebration comes from France. Ahead of World Music Day 2020, we tell you more about its date, history, significance and celebrations. Classical Music After Taking BP Medicines Can Lower Your Blood Pressure.

World Music Day History and Significance

The observance of World Music Day dates back to 1980s. In October 1981, Maurice Fleuret became Director of Music and Dance in France. He along with Jack Lang, Minister of Culture brought about a plan to bring out musicians in the streets to come and play together. Fleuret learned that one of the two young people in the country played a musical instrument. So he decided to bring it out to everyone. On June 21, 1982, the first celebration of World Music Day was held in Paris. This was called the Fête de la Musique. Over the years, the event spread to different parts of the world which too celebrated this day in much enthusiasm. Now over 130 nations ring in the celebrations of World Music Day every year.

The idea of this observance was to promote music as art also give a platform to all kinds of musicians, from amateurs to professionals. Back in those days, many free concerts were organised which made different kinds of music accessible to the public. One of the main goals of this day is to make free concerts for everyone and give an opportunity to every artist to make music and participate in the events.

World Music Day Celebrations

On this day, in France, many amateur musicians gather together and play on the streets. There are other entertainment concerts and events organised so that more and more people can participate. One may not be keen in making music but everyone loves listening. You can also spend the day tuning in to your favourite songs, maybe try to croon one of them too?

