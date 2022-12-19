Bollywood is not just about the glamorous sides of B-town celebrities or the big-budgeted movies. The year 2022 has certainly witnessed some of the biggest weddings and movies, but it even saw some of the least expected events that were blown out of proportion and turned into one major controversy. Oh yes, apart from the glitz and glam, Bollywood is riddled with controversies as well. It could swell up so much that within no time one could see the boycott (celebs or films) trends on Twitter or protests across the country. However, controversies are really not new to Bollywood. Year Ender 2022: From Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas to Nayanthara–Vignesh Shivan, Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogates!

Be it related to Bollywood films or celebs, there were ups and downs faced in this year and it clearly rocked B-town. Let’s take a look at the top five controversies which rocked Bollywood in 2022. Pathaan in Trouble After MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra Objects to Deepika Padukone's 'Saffron' Bikini in Besharam Rang Song.

Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Outrage

This is the latest and the hottest controversy that has stirred up B-town. “Besharam Rang” is the first single from Pathaan and ever since its release, it has been embroiled in controversy. A few BJP leaders slammed the track for ‘objectionable outfits’ and for ‘hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community’. Protests are going on in some parts of the country over it.

Nora Fatehi Sues Jacqueline Fernandez For Defamation

Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Twitter/@norafatehi, @Asli_Jacqueline)

Nora Fatehi filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi's Patiala House Court claiming that the Cirkus actress’ statement has caused harm to her reputation by allegedly making false statements in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s case. Nora has filed a defamation suit of Rs 200 crore against Jacqueline.

Malaika Arora’s Pregnancy

Arjun Kapoor Slams Malaika Arora’s Pregnancy Rumours (Photo Credits: @arjunkapoor/Instagram)

This might not be the biggest or the most controversial in comparison to other ongoing issues, but the ‘fake’ reportage over Malaika Arora’s pregnancy was called out by her beau Arjun Kapoor on social media. He called slammed the entertainment portal for writing ‘fake gossip articles’ and also warned saying ‘Don't dare to play with our personal lives’.

Nadav Lapid Slams The Kashmir Files

“IFFI 2022 jury head Nadav Lapid calls The Kashmir Files ‘propaganda, vulgar movie’, questions its presence in competition section: ‘We were disturbed, shocked’” pic.twitter.com/rgqQvg4h8H — Suchitra Vijayan (away) (@suchitrav) November 28, 2022

Israeli filmmaker and IFFI jury member Nadav Lapid’s controversial remarks on The Kashmir Files during the closing ceremony of 53rd International Film Festival of India drew lot of flak on social media. He had labelled it as ‘a propaganda, vulgar movie’.

Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

After Ranveer Singh bared it all for a photoshoot with a leading magazine, it landed him in trouble. His pictures posing nude went viral and even became the hottest topics of the year. An FIR was filed against the actor under IPC Section 292, 293, 509 and the IT Act. Ranveer later told the Mumbai Police that the images showing his private parts were ‘morphed’ and they were not a part of the photoshoot.

