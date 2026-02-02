‘Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa’ Re-Release Date: Karan Nath-Jividha Sharma Romantic Film To Return in Valentine’s Week 2026, Fans React!

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Cinema halls across the country are preparing for a wave of early-2000s nostalgia as a beloved romantic thriller prepares to return to the big screen. In a strategic move to capture the Valentine’s Day audience, several Bollywood films are set to re-release nationwide in theatres. Kuku Kohli’s romantic thriller Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa is also on the list. This revival comes nearly 24 years after its original release, targeting both long-time fans and a new generation of viewers who have never experienced the film on the big screen.

'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa' Re-Release Date

The 2002 hit Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa is making its comeback through True Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will hit the big screens on February 13, 2026. According to producer Shailendra Mandowara, the decision to bring the film back was influenced by its unique status: the movie has never been officially released on OTT platforms or satellite television.

‘Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa’ to Re-Releaseon February 13, 2026 - Check Announcement

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For its 2026 return, the film has been meticulously re-edited and re-certified by the CBFC to ensure it meets contemporary technical and viewing standards. Director Kuku Kohli expressed excitement about the return, noting that the film’s "large-scale emotions" and musical score were originally designed specifically for the collective theatrical experience.

'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa' Re-Release Date Cast and Production

Produced by Aruna Irani and directed by Kuku Kohli, the filmmaker famously credited with launching Ajay Devgn’s career, the film stars Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma in the lead roles. The production features a supporting cast that includes Rajat Bedi, Aditya Pancholi, and Johnny Lever.

Watch ‘Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa’ Trailer:

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A defining element of the production is its soundtrack, composed by the legendary duo Nadeem–Shravan. During its original run, the music became a nationwide phenomenon, with tracks like "Utha Le Jaoonga" and the title song "Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa" becoming staples of the era's romantic cinema.

The film follows the story of Karan (Karan Nath) and Pooja (Jividha Sharma), two college students in Pune who fall deeply in love. Their romance is thrown into chaos during a trip to Mumbai when Pooja’s flight is hijacked by a terrorist group seeking the release of their captured leader.

The stakes turn personal when it is revealed that the hijack was engineered by Pooja’s own brother, Vijay Varma (Rajat Bedi), who is in league with the terrorist head Akhmash Jalaal (Aditya Pancholi). The narrative follows Karan as he risks his life to rescue Pooja and the other passengers, leading to a violent confrontation between the young lover and a powerful terrorist cell.

Netizen Reactions

The announcement has sparked significant buzz online, with many netizens expressing excitement over the chance to hear the film's iconic soundtrack in theatres once again. Fans have flooded social media platforms with comments about "reliving childhood memories," with the hashtag #YehDilAashiqanaa trending shortly after the news broke.

Fans React to ‘Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa’ Re-Release Announcement

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Valentine’s Day 2026 Bollywood Re-Releases

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa joins a robust lineup of Bollywood classics returning to theatres this month as part of the "Many Shades of Love" festival hosted by major chains like PVR Inox. Other notable titles returning to the big screen include Devdas (February 6), Yuva (February 20) and Tere Naam (February 27). Valentine’s Day 2026: Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Devdas’ and Other Iconic Bollywood Classics To Re-Release in Theatres.

With these titles hitting screens alongside new 2026 releases like O Romeo, the current Valentine's season is shaping up to be one of the most nostalgic periods for Indian cinema-goers in recent years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Karan Nath). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).