In view of the upcoming Valentine's Day, romantic classics like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Devdas, Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam, and Vivek Oberoi's Yuva are set for re-release next month. As announced by PVR Cinemas, the films will be celebrating the "many shades of love" on the big screen.

While Devdas will hit theatres on February 6, Yuva will be released on February 20 and Tere Naam on February 27, 2026. The announcement has sparked a wave of joy among fans, as many took to social media platforms and celebrated the re-releases.

Valentine’s Day 2026 Bollywood Re-Release Schedule

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Devdas features a star-studded ensemble of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, among others. Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film originally came out in 2002, leaving a strong mark on Indian cinema. The film was praised for its grand sets, music, and performances. It is still considered one of Bhansali's best works.

On the other hand, Tere Naam, directed by the late Satish Kaushik, was released in 2003 and starred Salman as Radhe and Bhumika Chawla as Nirjala. It was a remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu, which originally starred actor Vikram. Though the film received mixed responses from audiences, it was remembered for Salman's intense performance and its music. Shah Rukh Khan Narrates Special Film Celebrating Netflix’s 10-Year Journey in India (Watch Video).

The film also marked Bhumika Chawla's debut in Hindi cinema. Vivek Oberoi starrer Yuva is based on the storyline of students entering politics. The film tells the stories of three young men from completely different strata of society and how one fateful incident changes their lives forever. The Mani Ratnam film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and Om Puri in key roles.