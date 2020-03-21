YRF's Project 50: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and Other A-Listers Have Films Lined Up Already?

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's been long since the Bollywood lovers got to hear some good news! The social media feeds and the news headlines are all filled with coronavirus health updates and nothing more. Amid this, the news of YRF's 'Project 50' comes as a breath of fresh air. Yash Raj Films, started by late filmmaker Yash Chopra and now led by his filmmaker-son Aditya Chopra, completes fifty years. The banner has given some of the choicest of hits to the actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan etc. It also turned out to be the launch pad for actors like Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and more. For this reason, reportedly, YRF has planned a starry line up of films. Quarantine & Chill! 17 WTF Movies of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Other Fave Bollywood Stars to Watch at Home for Pure Guilty Pleasures!.

As per the latest piece published by Bollywood Hungama, YRF is planning on shelling out a series of films with these A-listers to celebrate the occasion. They will apparently release this mega-slate in April.

Their source further added, "The announcements aside, they have also got the actors on board for an exclusive interview. Right from Salman to SRK and Hrithik to Katrina and Deepika, have special messages recorded for the studio talking about their experience of working with them, remembering the studio pioneer Yash Chopra and as also talking about their next fruitful association."

Well, it will indeed be a surprise in a huge box if it turns out to be true. While some of the installments of popular YRF franchises are expected, others are totally brand new. Also, may be this will be finally be THAT much-awaited announcement of SRK that his fans are dying for!