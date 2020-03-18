Quarantine & Chill! 17 WTF Movies of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Other Fave Bollywood Stars to Watch at Home for Pure Guilty Pleasures!

Quarantine and Chill! 15 WTF Movies of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Other Fave Bollywood Stars to Watch at Home for Pure Guilty Pleasures!

Like someone wise once said, Laughter is the Best Medicine. With many people in the country opting to go for self-quarantine mode after Coronavirus outbreak, now is the best time for us to indulge in more laughing and smiling to soothe our nerves and calm our minds. After all, only a fit mind can dwell in a fit body. Now when it comes to movies, laughter can be of two types - intentional and unintentional. The intentional laughter occurs when the movie intends to tickle your funny bone and succeeds at that. Like say, films like Andaz Apna Apna, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Dream Girl, Hera Pheri etc. 10 Bollywood Hidden Gems of 21st Century to Watch From Home if You Are on Self-Quarantine Mode Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

And there are movies that are so WTF that they became sources of unintentional laughter. In this special feature, we look at 17 such 'so bad, it's good' movies featuring your favourite stars that you should watch just for those guilty pleasures.

Race 3 (Salman Khan)

Salman Khan in Race 3

The most recent film in this list is also one of Salman Khan's most atrocious films to date. While his latest, Dabangg 3, came close to a whisker entering in this list, it can't beat the awfulness of gems like 'Isse Dil Nahi, Dell Khol Ke Dikhao' or the now-iconic 'Our Business is Our Business, None of Your Business'. Or Salman Khan's many multiple intro shots. Or Bhai's lyrics that even his die-hard fans are having trouble figuring out what they meant. Race 3 is simply howlarious, and not in a good way! Salman Khan's Race 3, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan -20 Most Incredible WTF Scenes in 2018's Biggest Movies!

Tum Mere Ho (Aamir Khan)

Aamir Khan in Tum Mere Ho

There would be some films that Mr Perfectionist would want to wipe off his career, and this snake charmer movie would finds itself in the top of the list. Ever seen Aamir ham like there is no tomorrow? Ever seen a song that actually celebrates abduction and rape? Ever seen a makeup on a woman, in this case, Kalpana Iyer, that makes us wish for a snake-bite? Ever laughed hard when Aamir contorts his face and hollers, 'Choos!' (suck)? Ah, the bad mistakes we make at the start of our career!

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (Akshay Kumar)

Akshay Kumar in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

Rajkumar Kohli's multi-starrer supernatural action thriller/unintentional comedy is a film worth remembering, for how the makers manage to rope in big names to get bashed up by Armaan Kohli. Akshay Kumar seems to be the only one who looks interested in what's happening, and yet even he can't justify every action that his character gets to do in the films. Like being a college student in his late '30s. Or carrying a grenade launcher around despite being a college student. Or waking up from a coma to get stabbed and drowned in an ocean, and still manage to swim back and die in a church. Not to mention, Sonu Nigam's terrible acting. Ah, this one is for the keeps!

Trimurti (Shah Rukh Khan)

Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor in Trimurti

You think Shah Rukh Khan is doing bad movies these days? Wait till you see the kind of movies he did during the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge era that make you realise DDLJ had been an aberration. You know, stuff like O Darling Yeh Hai India, Guddu, Ramjaane, Koyla that are just cheesy bad. And then there is Trimurti, the very much-hyped Subhash Ghai production, that also starred Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. A typical revenge-drama with an OTT villain, played by Dr Mohan Agashe, with Khan, Shroff and Kapoor playing siblings - Trimurti had the ingredients to be a perfect '90s blockbuster. But when the movie came out, people found it to be horribly loud with some atrocious performances, especially from Khan and Shroff.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor)

Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

When you think of a bad Hrithik Roshan movie, the film that stings your memory the most is the period misfire Mohenjo Daro. But, despite how ridiculous the Ashutosh Gowariker was, it still doesn't hold a candle to this remake of Chitchor, butchered by Sooraj Barjatya. If you think how any performance can look like if the actors have taken magic mushrooms, look no further than what Kareena and Hrithik are doing in the movie. In fact, if we think about it, the entire team would have been on magic mushrooms.

Shaandaar (Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt)

Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Shaandaar

Speaking of magic mushrooms, how can we not talk about Shaandaar, that has a scene where most of the characters are literally on dope! Shaandaar, directed by Vikas Bahl, should have capitalised on the Shahid-Alia pairing, or the fact that this is first time Shahid is acting with his father, Pankaj Kapur. What we get is the dumbf**k social comedy on destination weddings whose most memorable scene is Karan Johar hitting on Shahid's character. As if KJo's hilarious death scene in Bombay Velvet wasn't bad enough!

Rudraksh (Sanjay Dutt)

Sanjay Dutt in Rudraksh

Sanjay Dutt has been a part of some really bad movies, but nothing makes you go more WTF than this fantasy action thriller. Why should you watch this one? How about some really bad CGI? How about Suniel Shetty and Isha Koppikar hamming it like there is no tomorrow? Or that scene where Bipasha Basu squirms way too much during a sensual massage scene? Or Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty's final getup that make them look like they have been a experiments of a enthusiastic trainee from Jawed Habib school of hair-styling. This isn't just bad. This is mythological bad!

Himmatwala (Ajay Devgn)

Ajay Devgn in Himmatwala

Sajid Khan's sense of humour, just like his sense of behaviour with ladies, needs an acquired taste that no one should possess. For some reason, he thought it was a rad idea to remake Himmatwala, an '80s potboiler featuring Jeetendra and the late Sridevi, that is a remnant of that era and it should have stayed that way. Instead, Khan tries to spin it for the current generation retaining the same sensibilities and loud acting, that no one really cared for. Well, at least it had that actually hilarious homage to Psycho. And maybe, it isn't as bad as Humshakals!

Love Story 2050 (Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050

One version of Priyanka Chopra is wooed by Harman Baweja and another version of her is followed by a pink teddy! You can choose this or the other film with Harman Baweja where 12 versions of PeeCee tries to flirt with Harman. Both are terrible, but this has more WTF fun!

Drive (Sushant Singh Rajput)

Promotional Still of Drive feat. Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez

Drive is essentially a Fast & Furious ripoff, where there is nothing Fast but a whole lot to make you go Furious. Dumped straight to Netflix by Karan Johar, this supposed franchise-starter is filled with inane twists, bad CGI, Sushant acting as if he is searching for context of life and Jacqueline Fernandez brutally murdering Hindi. Because, apparently, Katrina Kaif isn't doing a good job at it, it seems!

Saaho (Shraddha Kapoor)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho

The bigger it goes, the higher the fall, is what we can say about Telugu superstar Prabhas' followup to Baahubali series. A mega-budget action vehicle where the actor tries to ape Salman Khan's lazy drawl and does a bad job it, the movie is filled with ridiculous twists and turns, dumb action sequences and really awkward CGI, that made us wonder where exactly those Rs 300 crore plus bucks went. As for Shraddha Kapoor, she plays a PYT who is trolled and later wooed by the hero for being a PYT.

Besharam (Ranbir Kapoor)

Ranbir Kapoor in Besharam

Besharam is awful for quite a lot of reasons, but there can't be a bigger reason that makes this movie a laughable mess than the miscasting of the talented Ranbir Kapoor as the boorish lead. The movie is notable for letting Ranbir show his butt crack on screen, that Saawariya couldn't manage to do. Also featuring that infamous scene where Neetu Kapoor's character throws some heavy burns at her husband, played by Rishi Kapoor, to stoke his male ego so that he can have a good bowel movement!

Half-Girlfriend (Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor...again)

A Still from Half-Girlfriend

This extremely forgettable adaptation of a forgettable Chetan Bhagat novel with a ludicrously cheesy name is most remembered for the above scene featuring 'Bill Gates'. Copy-pasting ki bhi hadh hoti hai!

Shakalaka Boom Boom (Kangana Ranaut)

Bobby Deol, Kangana Ranaut and Celina Jaitley in Shakalaka Boom Boom

Shakalaka Boom Boom came at a time when Bollywood was trying to make Upen Patel happen (and fail at it). For some reason, Jaanwar fame Suneel Darshan thought he has in it to remake the masterpiece Amadeus with Patel and Bobby Deol in the lead. All we get is less opera and more teak! Even Himesh Reshammiya's songs can't save this mess, and as for Kangana Ranaut, the best actor of the lot by miles, isn't it enough that she has to romance an actor who can't go beyond three expressions?

Kochadaiiyaan (Deepika Padukone)

Deepika Padukone in Kochadaiiyaan

The above still taken from Soundarya Rajinikanth's computer-animated film/messy ode to her father's legacy, is actually Deepika Padukone. Need we say more?

Boom (Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif)

Gulshan Grover and Katrina Kaif in Boom

This Kaizad Gustad film is mostly remembered for Katrina Kaif's starting block that had her shove Gulshan Grover's face in her cleavage. It is also remembered for wasting Bond diva Bo Derek in a useless cameo. And of course, it is also remember for making Amitabh Bachchan, playing a horny don, to apologise publicly for being a part of the film. Yes, Ram Gopal Varma ki Aag was bad, but this is laughably bad!

Satyameva Jayate (John Abraham)

Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate

Don't know how deliberate it is, but Milap Zaveri's vigilante thriller revels in being schlock and boasts about it. You can say about the caliber of this film, when a usually-dependable Manoj Bajpayee gives a performance worse than that of a stone-faced John. Also remember for this punny dialogues that themselves offer a lot of guilty pleasures.