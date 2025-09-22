Guwahati, September 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, issued a stern warning against anti-social elements and said that strict action will be taken against the persons if anybody tries to create disruption during the last rites of the iconic singer Zubeen Garg to held on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters here, CM Sarma said, "The final journey of our beloved music maestro must be completed in a very dignified manner. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and top government representative of Arunachal Pradesh are set to attend Garg's funeral. We will not allow any disruptive activities tomorrow and strong action will follow if anybody tries to disorder the last rites." Zubeen Garg Demise: 2nd Postmortem of Popular Singer on Morning of September 23, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister also said that some anti-social elements tried to create disturbances during the funeral procession when the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg was brought to Guwahati from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport.

"The police have detected a section of people who tried to disrupt Garg's journey from the airport to Sarusajai Sports Complex. They will face punishment in the coming days," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the funeral procession of Zubeen Garg will be kept simple and dignified, with only a limited number of vehicles accompanying the ambulance carrying his mortal remains. Zubeen Garg Dies: Singer’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Drowning in Tragic Scuba Diving Accident, Investigation Underway.

"Along with the ambulance, a small bus with his wife, close relatives and friends will travel. No other vehicles will be part of the procession. Just as we brought him from the airport, the journey to the cremation ground will also be conducted smoothly," he added.

The Chief Minister said that on reaching the cremation site, the mortal remains of the late singer will be escorted by pallbearers from the Assam Police from the highway to the venue. A guard of honour and a gun salute will be accorded before the priest performs the final rites in accordance with the family's wishes.

"His family members are in touch with the priest, and once they arrive, the rituals will be conducted as they decide. We will abide by their directions," CM Sarma added. To ensure order during the final farewell, the state government has announced strict security and traffic restrictions.

Chief Minister Sarma said that no vehicles will be permitted to enter from the Jagiroad side on the day of the funeral, though those heading towards Meghalaya will be allowed passage. Traffic from the Jorabat side will also be restricted for four to five hours to facilitate a smooth and dignified ceremony.

The Assam government has already announced state mourning till Tuesday for the passing away of the music maestro. The mortal remains of Assam's most loved singer, Zubeen Garg, reached his hometown on Sunday morning, triggering an outpouring of grief as thousands lined the streets to catch a last glimpse of their icon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).