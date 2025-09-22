Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, September 22, said that the second postmortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg's body will be conducted on Tuesday morning, September 23, at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), following demands from certain sections in the state. The first autopsy was conducted in Singapore, where Garg died by drowning on September 19. His last rites will be performed on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday with full state honours. People have demanded to conduct post-mortem of Zubeen Garg in Assam also. Post-mortem was done in Singapore. Since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted in Assam also. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Tomorrow morning, the autopsy of Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital and AIIMS doctors will be present," Sarma said. "It will take 1 hour to 1:30 hours. After completion of the autopsy, Zubeen Garg's remains will be brought to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex again. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present at the last rites of Zubeen Garg...The Dy CM of Meghalaya and a delegation of the Meghalaya government, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, will also be present," he added. Zubeen Garg Dies: Singer’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Drowning in Tragic Scuba Diving Accident, Investigation Underway.

2nd Postmortem of Zubeen Garg on Morning of September 23: Assam CM Sarma

I am addressing the media on an important issue. Tune in. https://t.co/J3kxCp7oJ5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2025

