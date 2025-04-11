Britain's Got Talent star Oran McConville, who wowed everyone with his performance on the popular show, has died at the age of 18. The teenager passed away after being involved in a tragic car crash. The sad news of his passing comes just weeks after the young boy's father died, marking a third tragedy for his family. Oran McConville, who appeared on Simon Cowell's popular talent show in 2017, suffered fatal injuries in a car crash that took place on Saturday (April 5). Jay North, ‘Dennis the Menace’ Star, Dies at 73 Due to Colon Cancer.

‘BGT’ Star Oran McConville Dies at 18 in Car Crash

Oran died in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 5) after the car he was travelling in got involved in a crash. It is believed that the teenager was seated in the front passenger seat of a grey Volkswagen Gold during the accident. According to The Independent, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. Oran's tragic demise comes at a time when his family is already mourning the passing of the teenager's father, Paddy, who "suddenly" died on February 21, 2025. Oran's 11-year-old sister was also killed in a car accident in 2009.

‘BGT’ Star Oran McConville Passes Away at 18 Six Weeks After His Father’s Death

Awful sad news about the death of 18 year old Órán McConville from County Down after a single vehicle collision. Órán had a massive Love for his Club Drumgath and was a Brilliant Young Volunteer. So Heartbreaking coming 6 weeks after his father passed away 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1n8Gabw7ki — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) April 6, 2025

Oran was a talented footballer and singer and participated with his school choir in Britain's Got Talent in 2017. He also made it to the show's semi-finals, which was won by pianist Toki Myers. In his audition, Oran sang Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know", which convinced the judges, headed by Simon Cowell, to bring him to the show. Liam Payne Dies at 31: Simon Cowell Cancels ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Auditions After Hearing News of Former One Direction Star’s Tragic Passing.

In a heartbreaking tribute from Oran's mother Amanda just days before his death, she bid goodbye to her husband saying, "Paddy and Rachael, Together Again".

