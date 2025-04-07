Jay North, best known for his role in television's Dennis the Menace, died at the age of 73 due to colon cancer on Sunday (April 6). The news of his passing was announced by his longtime friend Laurie Jacobson, who shared on Facebook, "Our dear friend Jay has been fighting cancer for a number of years and passed peacefully at home. He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with 'I love you with all my heart'. And we loved him with all of ours." North is survived by his third wife, Cindy and three stepdaughters. Val Kilmer, ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Top Gun’ Star, Dies at 65 Due to Pneumonia.

Actor Jay North No More

