Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to call it a day from Tests. Kohli's decision to bid red-ball cricket adieu comes days after Rohit Sharma stepped away from Test cricket. However, the BCCI has urged the ace batter to rethink his decision with India's five-Test tour to England in mind.

As per the Indian Express, Kohli has informed the apex body about moving on from the red-ball format. But the BCCI has urged Kohli to reconsider his decision, which the former India captain has yet to respond to.

"He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request", IE quoted a BCCI source.

.The 36-year-old has been contemplating his Test future since his several failures in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, in which he managed 190 runs across five Tests, out of which 100* came during his match-winning knock at Perth in the first encounter alone.

In 123 Tests for India between 2011 and 2025, Kohli has amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, which includes 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries.

