Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said he misses playing live for people but he is trying to come to terms with that situation. "I mean my whole being is built around playing to people but I'm also trying to be accepting of the situation and not rely on that to be happy with each day but as soon as we can, are you kidding!." Chris Martin to Mentor Coldplay-Themed American Idol Episode Next Week.

Martin told the Australian radio show "Fitzy & Wippa", according to contactmusic.com. Coldplay came out with a new single "Higher Power" on Friday, and Martin said it is influenced by Frank Sinatra's style. Chris Martin Birthday Special: When Coldplay Frontman Sang ‘Channa Mereya’ at the Global Citizen Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

"I'm listening to so many things all the time, '80s, '90s and '50s. I'm going through a big Sinatra phase but I don't know if you can hear that in that song," he laughed.

