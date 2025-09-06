New York, September 6: Former Astronomer HR executive Kristin Cabot has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, just months after she was caught in a now-viral “kiss cam” moment with tech CEO Andy Byron during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium.

The kiss cam incident, which took place in July, sent social media into a frenzy after stadium screens captured Kristin Cabot (52) and Andy Byron (50) having a "cosy" moment at the Coldplay concert. The controversy spiralled into a memefest, speculation, and ultimately, the resignations of both from their senior roles at data analytics company Astronomer. Is Kristin Cabot’s Husband Privateer Rum CEO? Ex Kenneth C Thornby and Andrew Cabot Hit Headlines Amid Astronomer CEO and HR Chief’s Alleged Affair Scandal at Coldplay Concert.

Kristin Cabot Files For Divorce After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal

According to court filings obtained by The Daily Mail, Kristin Cabot filed for divorce in New Hampshire's Portsmouth on August 13, less than a month after the concert. The filing marks the end of her marriage to Andrew Cabot, a Boston businessman and CEO of Privateer Rum, whose family lineage traces back to the city’s elite "Boston Brahmin" class.

Sources close to the couple say the marriage was already under strain before the scandal, and Kristin’s public entanglement with Byron was the final straw. Andrew Cabot (56) reportedly responded to the incident with indifference, telling those close to him, "Her life is nothing to do with me." Did Andy Byron Quote Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ in His Apology? Know Truth Behind the Fake Statement Attributed to Astronomer CEO Amid Viral Affair Allegations With Kristin Cabot.

Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal

Cabot and Byron were having a 'cosy' moment during a Coldplay concert till the ‘kiss cam’ focused on them, leaving the two scrambling for cover. ‘Either they’re having an affair, or they are just very shy,’ Coldplay frontman Chris Martin had quipped. The damage was done, and the video went viral.

Within hours, digital sleuths had identified the pair. The backlash that followed was enough for both to resign from Astronomer, with Byron stepping down as CEO, and Cabot leaving her position in HR after a brief leave of absence.

