As Bigg Boss 19 closer to its highly anticipated finale on December 7, 2025, the tension inside the house is at an all-time high. After a shocking double eviction that saw Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha leave the show, the competition has narrowed down to six contestants Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar and confirmed finalist Gaurav Khanna. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale Date: Salman Khan Confirms Final Showdown Deets; JioHotstar Drops Exciting Promo Featuring Top 5 Contestants (Watch Video)

However, the journey to the top five is not over yet. As per a Bigg Boss insider handle, @BiggBoss_Tak, the makers are planning a mid-week elimination before the finale week kicks off. Voting lines will remain open until Tuesday morning (December 2) and the eviction episode will air on Wednesday (December 3). ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna Emotional As Media Asks About Wife’s Choice Not To Have Children (Watch Video)

According to Film Window’s latest voting analysis, the bottom three contestants currently are Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. The report suggests that Tanya and Malti are the most vulnerable to elimination, which could leave Gaurav, Pranit, Amaal, and Farrhana as the frontrunners for the Top 5. The twist? Just two weeks ago, both Amaal and Tanya were counted among the strongest contenders. Their sudden dip in votes has surprised both fans and insiders.

The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode was packed with drama and emotions. Ashnoor Kaur was evicted after allegedly getting physical with Tanya Mittal during a task. Her exit shocked viewers, and the next day, Shehbaz Badesha was eliminated, leaving his close friend Amaal Mallik in tears. Meanwhile, Malti Chahar has also been under fire after her heated argument with Farrhana Bhatt, which turned physical when Malti kicked Farrhana’s foot off a table. Fans demanded equal treatment after Ashnoor’s eviction, but Salman Khan intervened, clarifying that the eviction process will remain fair and based on audience votes. Salman was also seen reprimanding Farrhana for her temper, saying the focus should remain on controlling aggression inside the house. His comments divided viewers, with some calling the decision “biased” while others praised him for maintaining balance. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Fans Shocked As Shehbaz Badesha Gets Voted Out; Sister Shehnaaz Gill Calls Him ‘Her Winner’ (View Post)

With emotions running high, alliances shifting, and social media buzzing with predictions, fans are on edge to know who will fall short of the grand finale. As the Bigg Boss 19 journey nears its end, every vote counts. If reports are accurate, the mid-week eviction will finally confirm the Top 5 and set the stage for an explosive finale hosted by Salman Khan.

