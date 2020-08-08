Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love with each other on the reality show. Their love story was a bit tangled, but now the two are going strong and are infact dating. The lovebirds are all set to be seen in a new song together titled as "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam", which is to be out on August 10, 2020. Having said that, a little glimpse from the song is released by the makers today and must say the chemistry between AsiManshi looks too hot to handle. The couple is sure to set everyone's screen on fire once the full song is out. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam First Look: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Return With Their Dreamy Chemistry (View Pic).

The melody sees Asim and Himanshi romancing, running away from the cops, hiding and more. After looking at the teaser, it's confirmed that the track has a strong message attached to it. The song is sung by Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, composed by Amaal Mallik whereas the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. It's a soulful track with AsiManshi adding their charm to the same. You cannot miss this one. Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Hyptonise You With Their Magical Chemistry In This Punjabi Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" Teaser Below:

Earlier to this, Asim and Himanshi were seen in Punjabi track namely "Khyaal Rakhya Kar". We hope their upcoming song breaks all their previous record. Meanwhile, Asim was recently in the news for being attacked by goons while he was cycling in his hometown. Well, coming back to "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam's" teaser, what's your take? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

