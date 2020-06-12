Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, especially after the makers announced that it would hit on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Starring Amitabh Bachchan as Mirza and Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey in the lead, this movie released today, June 12, and critics are all praises for the lead actors quirky characters. Mirza is a grumpy old man, owner of the mansion Fatima Mahal and Baankey is one of his tenants. The duo who is always seen at loggerheads in this Shoojit Sircar directorial, have won critics’ hearts with their unusual battle. Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy About Greed.

The tussle between landlord Mirza and his tenant Baankey has captured audiences’ attention. Their characters are eccentric and writer Juhi Chaturvedi has infused intriguing elements that will leave movie buffs amazed. In fact, we did catch a glimpse of Mirza and Baankey’s war of words when the makers had released the film’s trailer. Now let’s take a look at what critics have to say after watching Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video. Gulabo Sitabo Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram for Free Download & Watch Online; Amitabh Bachchan – Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Becomes Victim of Online Piracy?

NDTV - The two principal characters of the delightfully askew Gulabo Sitabo are always at loggerheads, but the trait that they share - a selfish love for the crumbling Fatima Mahal, a mansion going to seed rather rapidly - constitutes the spine of the story.

The Quint - Big B, who has a prominent nose and beard, initially grabs our attention but then makes us forget about his towering star quality as he melts into the role of a rapacious old man who someone refers to as “laalchi” in the first few minutes of the film. Khurrana’s Baankey is always angry, his words as much in a hurry to get off his lips as he is to get hold of the property that he indignantly claims to be his.

Hindustan Times - True to tradition, Mirza and Baankey squabble like an old married couple, their threats as empty as some of the ‘haveli’s’ forgotten corners. When Mirza asks the tenant to pay money for parking his bike on the property, Baankey threatens to get him beaten up by local college boys.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo has turned out to be a great watch for critics. If you have watched this newly released film on Amazon Prime Video, share your views with us in the comment section below.

