As magical as his films are, filmmaker Onir also manages to grabs eyeballs online with his posts on social media. He never compromises on his words and is never afraid to put forward his point. His followers love how candid the director is and always look forward to hearing about his point of view on different topics. Onir often even shares excerpts from his life with his followers and today when he successfully completed a 30 km cycle ride, he made sure he celebrates it online. Bigg Boss 14: Filmmaker Onir Is Absolutely Clueless About the News of Being a Contestant of Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to share a picture of himself on a cycle. Dress in an athleisure avatar, Onir is seen wearing a blue helmet and holding a coconut in his hand. He penned down an emotional note with his picture and expressed how happy he feels that he has finally been able to achieve the goals he had set for himself. "for the last 4 decades I have tried many times but always failed to cycle/ drive successfully. I would always hit someone or fall down out of panic when I would see a bus or truck, revealed Onir.

He went on to talk about how it took him so much time to attain his goals and said that it was the fear of failure that he had since childhood that made him from trying new things. He revealed that back when he was younger, he was teased for being dark in school and among relatives. He said that he was the weakest in studies amongst us three siblings and even in sports, his brother beat him in everything and felt he wasn't good. But now he is in a better position and has let go of this fear.

Good morning beautiful people . Finally I have my Helmet. Ventured 30kms today 😃. I was thinking,for the last 4 decades I have tried many times but always failed to cycle/ drive successfully . I would always hit someone or fall down out of panic when I would see a bus or truck pic.twitter.com/uKvCtujGWM — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) February 13, 2021

I realise it came from a deep sense of fear of failing that I had since childhood . In school and among relatives I was always teased for being dark . Was the weakest in studies amongst us three siblings . In sports my brother beat me in everything. Finally now I feel free of — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) February 13, 2021

That fear . Knowing that it does not matter If I fail . What matters is I Tried .Also working out regularly during the lockdown has strengthened not just the body but the mind .A sense of strength. I feel happiness when I cycle and buses and trucks pass me by n I remain unnerved — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) February 13, 2021

Back in December 2020, Onir had announced that he is set to helm LGBTQ-themed feature We Are, a sequel to his National Award-winning 2011 anthology, I Am. Indian-Canadian producer Shant Joshi is backing the film via Canada-based Fae Pictures along with Onir and actor-producer Sanjay Suri of Anticlock Films. We Are comprises four LGBTQ-themed stories from different corners of the South Asian subcontinent. The film, co-written by Onir and Fawzia Mirza, is aiming to go on floors next year. International Day Against Homophobia 2020: Director Onir Talks About Violation Of LGBT Rights In India, Reasons 'Shikhandi Was Treated With Love And Respect In Mahabharat'.

Earlier on The International Day Against Homophobia, 2020 had said, "It is a matter of shame that despite the Supreme Court's verdict and the year is 2020, there is so much of hatred, so much of lack of empathy in our country and in so many placed all over the world against the community just because of your sexual preference." Onir is one of the openly gay directors in the industry. Onir has made movies like I Am, My Brother Nikhil that draw attention towards the homophobia.

