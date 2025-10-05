Sony TV’s popular dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 5 is gearing up for a star-studded special episode to celebrate the legendary Mithun Chakraborty’s 50 years in the film industry. The promo released for the episode shows Mithun Da in full form, grooving to his iconic song I Am A Disco Dancer and bringing his signature energy to the stage. ‘Super Dancer Chapter 5’: Shilpa Shetty Calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Confidence His Greatest Strength, Says ‘He Knew He Was King Khan Before Anyone Else’.

Watch ‘Super Dancer Chapter 5’ Promo:

Shilpa Shetty Joins Mithun Chakraborty for Energetic Dance

Adding to the excitement, judge Shilpa Shetty joined Mithun on stage, matching his dance moves and lighting up the set with her grace and energy. Judges Geeta Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji, along with the entire team, were seen cheering the duo in the promo, making it a truly celebratory moment.

‘Super Dancer 5’ Kids Pay Tribute to Mithun Chakraborty

The young contestants of Super Dancer Chapter 5 also paid a heartfelt tribute to Mithun Chakraborty by performing to some of his most popular songs. One contestant even dressed up to perfectly channel the veteran star’s signature look, while another shared the stage with Mithun Da for a captivating performance, demonstrating incredible talent and earning applause from both judges and audiences. ‘Super Dancer Chapter 5’: Remo D’Souza Kisses Contestant Aadhyashree’s Feet After She Performs ‘Flip the Side’ Challenge With Co-Contestant Barkat- WATCH.

Kids Pay Tribute to Mithun Chakraborty – Watch

Watch 'Super Dancer Chapter 5'

The special episode promises a nostalgic journey through Mithun’s illustrious career while showcasing the budding talent of the contestants. Fans of both the actor and the show can catch the episode this Saturday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and on SonyLIV app.

