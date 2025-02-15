On February 15, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) revealed that he and his family had been receiving death threats in the wake of his controversial "sex with parents" remark on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show. Allahbadia's statement came after he was unable to meet with Mumbai Police for questioning. In an Instagram post, he assured his followers by saying, "My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India. On Friday (February 14), both Mumbai and Assam police teams visited his residence but found it locked. Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Mumbai Police Say YouTuber’s House Locked, Phone Unreachable Amid Controversy.

Ranveer Allahbadia Breaks Silence Over 'India's Got Latent' Row and Police Probe

