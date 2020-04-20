Gene Deitch, Tom & Jerry Director, Dies at 95 in Prague

Gene Deitch (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

How many of you relate your childhood with Tom & Jerry? The 90s kids are super nostalgic to the amazing animated series that used to air on the Cartoon Network channel. In a heartbreaking piece of news, its director, Gene Deitch passed away at the age of 95. He breathed his last in Prague. He died unexpectedly on Thursday night, his His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, told The Associated Press. Tom and Jerry Fans Go Nostalgic As the Classic Cartoon Series Turns 80! Pics and Funny Videos Flood Twitter.

The oscar-winner filmmaker and producer directed 13 episodes of Tom and Jerry and also some of the Popeye the Sailor series. He has worked on some amazing characters like Sidney the Elephant, Gaston Le Crayon, Clint Clobber and Terr’ble Thompson.

Munro, created by him, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1960. Later, he got nominated for the same category for his next creation: Here's Nudnik and How to Avoid Friendship. He also was bestowed upon with the Winsor McCay Award for his stellar contribution to animation in 2004. The late animation master is survived by his wife and by three sons from his first marriage. They all carry forward his legacy as they are all illustrators. Indeed, it is a sad day for all those who spent their vacations binge watching the Tom & Jerry series and other known creations of his during their childhood. RIP Gene Deitch.