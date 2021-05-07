In today's episode of - levity in time of Coronavirus, Mumbai Police seem to have mastered the art of tastefully adding a spot of levity into a day seized by death and trauma. While COVID-19 is certainly not something to be taken lightly, sometimes a bit of dry wit could go a long way to get through a day that otherwise seem like an interminable battle against an invisible enemy. The Mumbai Police did just that by asking the citizens to abide by the safety protocols set in place by the establishment with an amusing video and a wry caption.

To stress the importance of staying home and wearing masks, the Mumbai police in a recent Twitter post, shared a funny clip of the beloved cartoon show Tom and Jerry. The video depicts Tom as the guardian at the gate while he stops another cat, a small grey kitten named Topsy from venturing out of the house without a reasonable cause.

“Please don’t go out without a cause or a mask on your face. Let’s not make it a cat and mouse chase. We really don’t like ‘Tom-Tomming’ about the consequences,” the police captioned the video.

Mumbai Police's Latest Tweet to Highlight Importance of Staying Home

Please don’t go out without a cause or a mask on your face...let’s not make it a cat and mouse chase We really don’t like ‘Tom-Tomming’ about the consequences #MasksNecessaryJerry#WhatsTheHurryJerry#TakingOnCorona#MaskIsMust pic.twitter.com/Qp3lGu8ZPV — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 7, 2021

Netizens couldn't contain their amusement at the post. Here is a few responses of netizens on the video.

Prasanna M Shirodkar took a shot at a poem

We got your point, but that ain't Jerry, If one is in hurry, to get to the DAIRY, Adhering #MaskIsAMust is important VERY, The times are bad, condition is SCARY, If we all Support the Law, our time will be MERRY 🖖🏾🤘🏾🤙🏾 — Prasanna M Shirodkar (@PmShirodkar) May 7, 2021

He might have a point there

Oh God!! Mumbai police might be the most tech savy PD in the world 🤣 — I'm going to kill myself!!! suicide right now (@spacexjunkie) May 7, 2021

And that took a serious turn

Sir, also make a social media awareness for public to stop spitting on roads. This worsens the pandemic and spreading illness. — Sriram SN (@sriramsnn) May 7, 2021

This is not the first time the Mumbai police has served up a PSA with a side of wry humour. The tech-savvy police force is quite adept at venturing into this territory with ease and getting the attention of the citizens. Here are some of their previous posts that have amused the netizens. Mumbai Police shares 'Safety Remix - Vol 2' to thank people for sharing their lyrics of safety.

If that doesn't want to make you want to stay in, we really don't know what will

Take a 'Chill-Pill' Mumbai, stay home today so that we can emerge healthier and safer tomorrow.#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/ukCswdy43W — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 3, 2021

They certainly have a way with words

If you 'Note' all the rules and act accordingly, we'll 'Excel' to beat Covid soon. We give you our 'Word'!#SafetyEssentials #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/nqCqP0Lq5Y — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 28, 2021

In case the message wasn't clear, stay home and stay safe folks.

The three golden rules to staying safe this pandemic. #LetsEndThisPandemic #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/qEmgdqhX6X — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 27, 2021

People certainly went Gaga over this tweet

They are certainly working hard to hone in their message of safety folks. So let's make it easy for them and stay in and eagerly await their next tweet.

