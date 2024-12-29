A viral video making rounds on social media has drawn hilarious comparisons between iconic scenes from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion and Jr NTR’s RRR with memorable moments from the classic cartoon Tom and Jerry. The video places side-by-side clips of Allu Arjun’s signature Thaggede Le move, Prabhas becoming a human bridge for Anushka Shetty’s character to board a boat to Mahishmati and Jr NTR’s gripping fight with a tiger. These striking parallels have left fans and cinephiles both amused and intrigued, sparking discussions about whether they were really ‘copied’. Tom & Jerry Gets the Pushpa Twist; Tom Does the Viral Srivalli Step and Jerry Slays with ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’ Dialogue (Watch Video).

‘Tom and Jerry’ vs ‘Pushpa’, ‘Baahubali 2’, ‘RRR’

Kya matlab Pushpa, Bahubali, RRR movie's epic scenes Tom & Jerry se copied the 🤔 pic.twitter.com/apilDuvjpF — Atulya (@DesiMemesTweets) December 28, 2024

The films featured in the video – Pushpa, Baahubali 2 and RRR – are monumental hits in Indian cinema. Directed by industry stalwarts like Sukumar and SS Rajamouli, these movies have redefined box office success and storytelling standards. RRR even secured an Oscar for its electrifying track “Naatu Naatu”, further boosting its global acclaim. Each of these films has etched unforgettable scenes into pop culture, making the comparisons to Tom and Jerry a delightful twist. Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Strikes ‘Thaggede Le’ Pose with New York’s Mayor Eric Adams (View Pics).

Allu Arjun’s Signature Thaggede Le Move

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s Scene From ‘Baahubali 2’

Jr NTR’s Fight Scene With a Tiger

The comparisons of these scenes from these films with Tom and Jerry add a fun twist to these iconic moments. The beloved cartoon, created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, is renowned for its timeless humour and exaggerated physical stunts. These parallels between Indian cinema’s epic sequences and Tom and Jerry’s antics are bound to make one wonder whether the scenes from these films were copied by the iconic cartoon show.

