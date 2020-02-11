Tom and Jerry Fans Go Nostalgic As the Classic Cartoon Series Turns 80! Pics and Funny Videos Flood Twitter

Tom and Jerry Cartoon (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

The iconic show, Tom and Jerry turned 80 on February 10, 2020. In 1940, Tom and Jerry aired their rivalry on screen for the first time. There are so many memories attached to the cartoon series. Kids born during the time enjoyed the cartoon series more than anything else. Known then as Jasper and Jinx, the cat and mouse duo went on to become one of the world’s famous double acts. Their never-ending conflict and extreme rare affection which would majorly last for mere seconds have entertained many. The fans of Tom and Jerry are going nostalgic as pictures, and funny glimpses as videos flood Twitter to mark the 80th birthday of Tom and Jerry. Arab Man Complains About 'Jerry' Mouse in His Room And Asks to Get 'Tom', Netizens Make Funny Memes As Hilarious Complaint Video Goes Viral.

The famous cartoon tells the story of a determined cat desperate to get his paws on a tiny but very clever mouse. Many of us have grown up watching Tom and Jerry. So when the crazy cat and mouse duo turned 80 on Monday, netizens could not hold back their emotions. This shows that Hollywood-based, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer perhaps produced the finest cartoon series of all time. And it will be not wrong saying that there isn’t any series that can ever create the charm directors William Hanna and Joseph Barbera created on the Tom and Jerry show. Twitter is filled with throwback and popular scenes of the cat and mouse chasing each other. Wanna Watch Real Life Tom and Jerry? This Video of Cat Playing With Mouse Will Remind You of the Childhood Favourite Cartoon Series.

Here Are the Tweets!

Eighty years ago today, Tom and Jerry made their debut in the short Puss Gets the Boot. Initially named Jasper and Jinx at the time, they would go onto become the most famous animated cat and mouse duo of all time and pave the way for some of the greatest animated slapstick. pic.twitter.com/uLGUxxanZq — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) February 10, 2020

80 YEARS!!!

Tweeple is Nostalgic!

Happy Birthday to #TomandJerry. Literally one of the most timeless shows of all time. pic.twitter.com/CTxN1ytqjr — Mr.Davis (@TheMisterDavis) February 11, 2020

Very, Very Rare Moments!

Happy 80th birthday to Tom and Jerry . . . the most on sight rivalry we've ever seen! pic.twitter.com/lDc7Z7ToWU — The Tylt (@TheTylt) February 10, 2020

How Cute!

Happy Birthday Tom and Jerry 🥳 here’s a little clip of my favorite episode of all time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N4wWOA9F5b — diana 🦂 (@xdflxx) February 10, 2020

What's Your All Time Favourite Moment?

Tom and Jerry debuted 80 years ago today and this is my all time favorite momentpic.twitter.com/UMX9nqzqAu — New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) February 10, 2020

Remember Him?

80 years later we have gems like Uncle Pecos #TomAndJerry pic.twitter.com/z5p6z08fDO — Lukaε @ college (@lukaelucoa) February 11, 2020

Strong Jerry!

Happy 80th anniversary to Tom and Jerry! This show has made so many memories for me and has made so many memes! It definitely stood the test of time! pic.twitter.com/orqymiKbw3 — KirbyLight2 (@KirbyLight_2) February 11, 2020

Recapturing the magic of one’s childhood through Tom and Jerry cannot be a bad idea. As the cartoon characters turned 80, take a break, pull up a chair and watch some of your favourite episodes from the show. This is the best way to celebrate the iconic show on its 80th birthday.