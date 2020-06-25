George Michael was one of the most popular British pop artists of his time. The singer gave us some of the most memorable tracks including "Careless Whisper" among others. Michael sold over 80 million records worldwide making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The singer not only made a mark with his music but also was an active LGBT rights campaigner and HIV/AIDS charity fundraiser. Although, the artist's personal life was troubled too as he got arrested drug-related offences. A 2005 documentary titled, A Different Story covered his career and personal life as it introduced Michael to his fans as persona other than the great musician. Elton John Recalls When Late Singer George Michael Told Him to F**k Off.

As for accolades, Michael's phenomenal work also earned him several awards. Michael won various music awards including two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards and six Ivor Novello Awards. As we celebrate the singer's birth anniversary on June 25, we look at some of his greatest hits. We bet when we take the name George Michael, the first thing that comes to your mind is "Last Christmas". Here's looking at his other popular tracks.

1. Last Christmas

This yuletide melancholy number will get you moist-eyed every time you listen to it. The song just doesn't get old and you will find yourself adding it your playlist every Christmas.

2. Careless Whisper

This song is high on the classic 80s vibe. It has all the elements to make it a perfect pop number, the beautiful saxophone riff at the beginning and also the chorus. Find us a better song than this that gets you grooving to its classic tunes like this one does!

3. Faith

This was a massive hit from George Michael. The song held the number one position on Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks. The song has a classic rock and roll vibe to it.

4. Freedom

Freedom is a beautiful number that mainly won praises for its amazing lyrics that are almost biographical for Michael's life. At one point in the song, the singer asks his listeners to drown out all the other noise that his persona creates and asks them to trust in the music. George Michael's Sister Dies on Anniversary of Pop Icon's Death.

5. One More Try

This could be considered to be one of Michael's break-up tracks. The song though isn't as popular as it should be and many even call it a 'forgotten classic'. If you have somehow missed out on this gem, do add this to your George Michael playlist.

On George Michael's birth anniversary, let us celebrate the work of this gifted artist by listening to the gems that he has left behind.

