George Michael BA is known as a true icon of the music industry. As we remember his remarkable contributions, we reflect upon his incredible talent, captivating performances, and his indelible impact on the world of music. George Michael, born on June 25 1963, left an enduring legacy that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Let's pay tribute to his extraordinary career by revisiting five of his most memorable songs. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Announced! Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and More Make It to the List.

Careless Whisper

This timeless ballad showcased George Michael's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, earning him a permanent place in the hearts of millions.

Faith

An anthem of independence and self-assurance, this iconic track solidified George Michael's solo career and became a chart-topping hit.

Freedom! '90

With its infectious energy and rebellious spirit, this song showcased George Michael's artistic evolution and pushed boundaries in music videos. Manfred Thierry Mugler, Legendary Fashion Designer Who Worked With Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Beyonce, Dies at 73.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

A vibrant and catchy pop hit, this song captured the essence of George Michael's earlier years with the duo Wham!, spreading joy to listeners around the world.

Last Christmas

A holiday classic that has stood the test of time, this beloved track continues to fill the airwaves with festive cheer, reminding us of George Michael's enduring legacy.

Today, as we celebrate George Michael's birthday, let us remember him not only for his exceptional musical talent but also for his charitable work and advocacy. His impact on the industry and his fans will forever be cherished. Happy Birthday, George Michael BA! Your music lives on, inspiring generations to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2023 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).