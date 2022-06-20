We are stepping on to the third week of June 2022 and with that there are many movies lined up for release in silver screens. This week have releases across languages like Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is all set to release in theatres on June 24. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It is all about family and its values, unresolved yearnings and unexpected reconciliations. A story set in the heart of Patiala and much like the city, it's full of love and laughter, colour and drama. This story is all about family and its values, unresolved yearnings and unexpected reconciliations." The comedy-drama film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in major roles. Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Promise the Biggest Family Entertainer of the Year (Watch Video).
Another interesting release of the week would be Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, the flick will open in cinemas on June 24. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in key roles. Another big release of the week would be Elvis, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 24. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It chronicles the life and career of singer and actor Elvis Presley, from his early days as a child to becoming a rock and roll star and movie star, as well as his complex relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker." The biographical musical drama stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and Olivia DeJonge, among others. Elvis: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Austin Butler and Tom Hanks' Biographical Musical Film!
Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)
1. Notre - Dame on Fire: June 24, 2022 (Selected Theatres)
2. The Black Phone: June 24, 2022
3. Elvis: June 24, 2022
4. Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga: June 24, 2022
5. Jugjugg Jeeyo: June 24, 2022
6. Lahar: June 24, 2022
7. Y: June 24, 2022
8. The Dark Matter: June 22, 2022
9. Maayon: June 24, 2022
10. Kallapart: June 24, 2022
11. Vezham: June 24, 2022
12. Iravin Nizhal: June 24, 2022
13. Pattampoochi: June 24, 2022
14. Oru Melisana Kodu: June 23, 2022
15. Blind Date With Thalapathy Vijay: June 24, 2022
16. Kadamaiyai Sei: June 24, 2022
17. Titanic: June 24, 2022
18. Maamanithan: June 24, 2022
19. Konda: June 23, 2022
20. 7 Days 6 Nights: June 24, 2022
21. Sammathame: June 24, 2022
22. Chor Bazaar: June 24, 2022
23. Sadha Nannu Nadipe: June 24, 2022
24. Darja: June 24, 2022
25. Pellikuturu Party: June 24, 2022
26. Karan Arjun: June 24, 2022
27. Software Blues: June 24, 2022
28. Yemaipothaney: June 24, 2022
29. Gangster Gangaraju: June 24, 2022
30. Shikaaru: June 24, 2022
31. George Michael Freedom Uncut: June 25, 2022
32. Trivikrama: June 24, 2022
33. Harikathe Alla Girikathe: June 23, 2022
34. Thurthu Nirgamana: June 24, 2022
35. Panthrand: June 24, 2022
36. Priyan Ottathilaanu: June 24, 2022
37. Rish: June 24, 2022
38. Haluaman: June 24, 2022
39. Sher Bagga: June 24, 2022
40. Television: June 24, 2022
41. Hello Zindagi: June 24, 2022
