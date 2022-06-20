We are stepping on to the third week of June 2022 and with that there are many movies lined up for release in silver screens. This week have releases across languages like Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is all set to release in theatres on June 24. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It is all about family and its values, unresolved yearnings and unexpected reconciliations. A story set in the heart of Patiala and much like the city, it's full of love and laughter, colour and drama. This story is all about family and its values, unresolved yearnings and unexpected reconciliations." The comedy-drama film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in major roles. Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Promise the Biggest Family Entertainer of the Year (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, the flick will open in cinemas on June 24. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in key roles. Another big release of the week would be Elvis, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 24. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It chronicles the life and career of singer and actor Elvis Presley, from his early days as a child to becoming a rock and roll star and movie star, as well as his complex relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker." The biographical musical drama stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and Olivia DeJonge, among others. Elvis: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Austin Butler and Tom Hanks' Biographical Musical Film!

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

1. Notre - Dame on Fire: June 24, 2022 (Selected Theatres)

2. The Black Phone: June 24, 2022

3. Elvis: June 24, 2022

4. Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga: June 24, 2022

5. Jugjugg Jeeyo: June 24, 2022

6. Lahar: June 24, 2022

7. Y: June 24, 2022

8. The Dark Matter: June 22, 2022

9. Maayon: June 24, 2022

10. Kallapart: June 24, 2022

11. Vezham: June 24, 2022

12. Iravin Nizhal: June 24, 2022

13. Pattampoochi: June 24, 2022

14. Oru Melisana Kodu: June 23, 2022

15. Blind Date With Thalapathy Vijay: June 24, 2022

16. Kadamaiyai Sei: June 24, 2022

17. Titanic: June 24, 2022

18. Maamanithan: June 24, 2022

19. Konda: June 23, 2022

20. 7 Days 6 Nights: June 24, 2022

21. Sammathame: June 24, 2022

22. Chor Bazaar: June 24, 2022

23. Sadha Nannu Nadipe: June 24, 2022

24. Darja: June 24, 2022

25. Pellikuturu Party: June 24, 2022

26. Karan Arjun: June 24, 2022

27. Software Blues: June 24, 2022

28. Yemaipothaney: June 24, 2022

29. Gangster Gangaraju: June 24, 2022

30. Shikaaru: June 24, 2022

31. George Michael Freedom Uncut: June 25, 2022

32. Trivikrama: June 24, 2022

33. Harikathe Alla Girikathe: June 23, 2022

34. Thurthu Nirgamana: June 24, 2022

35. Panthrand: June 24, 2022

36. Priyan Ottathilaanu: June 24, 2022

37. Rish: June 24, 2022

38. Haluaman: June 24, 2022

39. Sher Bagga: June 24, 2022

40. Television: June 24, 2022

41. Hello Zindagi: June 24, 2022

So which film are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming theatrical releases of the week!

