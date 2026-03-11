Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror-action epic Sinners has officially cemented its place in cinematic history. Following its April 2025 theatrical debut, the film emerged as a dominant force during the 2026 awards season, leading the 98th Academy Awards field with a record-breaking 16 nominations. The Warner Bros. production, which reunites Coogler with longtime collaborator Michael B Jordan, has surpassed the previous all-time record of 14 nominations held by Titanic, All About Eve, and La La Land. Oscar Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ Makes History With 16 Nods; Where To Watch Michael B Jordan’s Horror Film on OTT.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film ahead of cinema’s biggest night.

‘Sinners’ Cast

The film is anchored by a dual performance from Michael B Jordan, who stars as twin brothers Elias and Elijah (often referred to by their nicknames, Smoke and Stack). This marks the fifth collaboration between Jordan and Coogler.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sinners’:

The high-profile ensemble also includes Hailee Steinfeld in a leading role, Jack O’Connell as the primary antagonist, Remmick, Delroy Lindo as the local hero Delta Slim, Wunmi Mosaku, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Li Jun Li in pivotal supporting roles.

‘Sinners’ Plot

Set in the 1930s Jim Crow-era American South, Sinners follows twin brothers who return to their hometown in hopes of leaving a troubled past behind. Their arrival coincides with the emergence of a malevolent supernatural force—specifically an ancient family of vampires. The story blends Southern Gothic atmosphere with high-octane action, as the community is forced to fight back against the encroaching darkness. Coogler has described the film as a "personal love letter to cinema," mixing historical themes with genre-bending horror.

A Look at ‘Sinners’ Oscar 2026 Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made history in January 2026 by awarding Sinners 16 nominations. Notably, it is the first film to be nominated in nearly every category for which it was eligible, aided in part by the newly introduced Best Casting category.

Key nominations include:

Best Picture

Best Director (Ryan Coogler)

Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan)

Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku)

Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo)

Best Original Screenplay * Best Cinematography (Autumn Durald Arkapaw, making history as the first woman of colour nominated in this category)

Michael B Jordan Competes With Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet for the Best Actor Trophy for ‘Sinners’ at Oscars 2026

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yesAUNw36s — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

‘Sinners’ Box Office and Audience Reception

Sinners was a significant commercial success, grossing approximately USD 370 million worldwide against a production budget of roughly USD 100 million. It opened to a surprise USD 48 million during its Easter weekend debut, outperforming major franchise competitors.

Audience and critical reception have been overwhelmingly positive. The film maintains a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers praising its "gory and glorious" visuals and its use of IMAX 15-perforation 65mm cameras, which provided a visceral theatrical experience.

‘Sinners’ Production

The film was produced under Coogler’s Proximity Media banner. In a rare move for modern Hollywood, Coogler negotiated a deal with Warner Bros. that includes the return of the film’s ownership to him after 25 years. Principal photography took place largely in Louisiana, utilising the state's natural landscapes to heighten the Southern Gothic aesthetic. The production design by Hannah Beachler famously included subtle nods to the late Chadwick Boseman within the architectural details of the film’s central church.

‘Sinners’ Censor Update

Due to its intense content, Sinners received an R rating from the MPA (and a 15 rating from the BBFC). The classification cites "strong bloody violence, sexual content, and language." Additionally, the film includes discriminatory language and themes of racism consistent with its 1930s setting, which regulators noted was handled within its specific historical context. Actor Awards 2026 Winners and Highlights: ‘Sinners’ Wins Big, Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Harrison Ford, Sean Penn, Catherine O’Hara Honoured.

How to Watch ‘Sinners’ Online

Sinners is currently available to stream for subscribers on Max (formerly HBO Max) in the US and on JioHotstar in India. For those without a subscription, the film can also be rented or purchased in 4K UHD on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and the Google Play Store.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).