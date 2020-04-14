Adrien Brody Birthday Special: Take A Look At Some Of The Finest Performances By The Actor

On his birthday, we take a look at some of Adrien Brody's best performances (picture credit - Instagram)

Adrien Brody might not be very active on the screen for he shows up whenever he pleases. However, he never fails to leave a lasting impression every time he takes up a role, big or small. While his career started in 1989, the world was at his feet only in 2003, thanks to the stellar performance that he gave in The Pianist. He was just 29 then and Adrien became the youngest man in history to win the Best Actor Oscar that year.

Adrien is celebrating his 47th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some of his finest performances on celluloid.

The Pianist

We had to start with his best. As we mentioned earlier, this Roman Polanski directorial really changed his career and put him at the top spot when it released. What really worked was that Brody played a real person (Polish pianist and composer Wladyslaw Szpilman), add to it a very well-written plotline that revolved around World War II. It had the ingredients of being a very successful film, so no surprises that it got all the praises.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

It is through this Wes Anderson film that many youngsters started noticing Brody, who played Dmitri Desgoffe-und-Taxis, the antagonist of the film. It was really very fun and loved character in the film. The French Dispatch First Look: Wes Anderson Pulls Off a Big Casting Coup With Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet and Others (See Pic).

Midnight In Paris

Brody's role in this Woody Allen film is just three-minute-long, but it was enough for him to impress a huge set of people. His appearance as Salvador Dali has become iconic for it was scene-stealing in every way.

The Brothers Bloom

Adrien Brody and Mark Ruffalo play brothers, who are also international conmen. Their chemistry is absolutely fabulous and if you haven't watched this film yet, now is the time you should, especially for those last few minutes.

Well, that was our list of Adrien Brody's best performances. We hope Adrien is having a low-key birthday celebration given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world. We wish him a very happy birthday.