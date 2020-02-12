The French Dispatch First Look: Wes Anderson Pulls Off a Big Casting Coup With Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet and Others (See Pic)

The French Dispatch Poster (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Director Wes Anderson has pulled off a casting coup and how for his upcoming film The French Dispatch. The film cast is filled with Academy winners and nominees and the sheer talent of this amazing cast is getting us all excited for this film. The film stars Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Timothee Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, and Benicio del Toro. The first look poster showcases caricatures of their characters. The film has been described as the eccentric storyteller's love letter to journalism and revolves around a weekly American newspaper called The French Dispatch. Owen Wilson Joins Tom Hiddleston in Disney Plus’ Loki Series.

As per the first look poster, it looks like Murray will be seen essaying the role of the editor of this weekly. Reports stated that Jeffrey Wright will be playing Roebuck Wright, a journalist inspired by James Baldwin and A. J. Liebling, while Del Toro will be an imprisoned artist named Moses Rosenthaler. Chalamet will be playing a student revolutionary named Zeffirelli. The poster is creative as it shows Wilson atop a cycle, Chalamet in a bath among others. Timothee Chalamet Raises Style Quotient at Oscars Red Carpet.

Check Out the First Look Poster Here:

The official synopsis of the film read, “The film is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th Century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in ‘The French Dispatch’ magazine.” From the first look poster, we have to say we are getting enough Wes Anderson feels. The director is known for his popular works such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom etc.

The trailer of The French Dispatch is all set to release on February 12, 2020. The film is slated for a US release on July 24, 2020.