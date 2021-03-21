Arrow star Katie Cassidy will be auctioning off a series of artworks, which features the 34-year-old actress covered in just black and white paint. According to a report in Page Six, the American actress's collection, titled, "Me. She. We," is about how she learned to "love herself" again, following her divorce with Matthew Rodgers last year and the ending of the popular TV show, "Arrow". Angelina Jolie Owned Sir Winston Churchill’s Handmade Painting Has Been Sold for USD 11.5 Million at the Auction.

"After a year of quarantine, getting divorced and coming off a show for eight years, I was forced to learn how to love myself and it's the best thing I've ever done," Katie told Page Six about her art collection. According to the report, the artworks are of Katie's photos, shot by celebrity photographers The Riker Brothers. They are available on NFT (non fungible tokens) marketplace with each image starting at $18,000. Kim Kardashian’s ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Beach House in Malibu Up for Auction, Listed for Around $8 Million.

Check Out Katie Cassidy's Tweet Below:

To bring awareness to empowering women, I’ve partnered with The Riker Brothers to shoot a series of nude NFT images titled “ME. SHE. WE.” Head to my link below👇🏼 to buy a piece of original artwork. A live auction will begin at 4pm PST. https://t.co/sgi2m1Pj0x pic.twitter.com/zK9ur6XTOD — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) March 19, 2021

"I've never been happier and I encourage all women to prioritise themselves and learn how to love themselves first and foremost. You can't love other people until you learn how to love yourself. It's not always easy to look inward and it can be a hard journey, but it's so fulfilling and empowering," she added.

