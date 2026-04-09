Actor and musician Ashley Hamilton, the first husband of the late Shannen Doherty, has been hospitalised following a medical emergency. According to reports surfacing on Wednesday, the Iron Man 3 star was discovered at a Los Angeles-area Airbnb last Thursday suffering from what sources describe as an overdose-related incident. Emergency responders reportedly rushed Hamilton to a local hospital, where he is currently said to be in stable condition. A representative for the actor has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the incident. Shannen Doherty Dies at 53 of Breast Cancer; Actress Was Known for Her Roles in ‘Charmed’, ‘Beverly Hills 90210′, ’Darkness of Man’ and More.

Ashley Hamilton Hospitalised - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

Ashley Hamilton Opens Up About Addiction

Hamilton, 51, has been remarkably transparent about his decades-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as an eating disorder. In 2015, during his family’s reality series Stewarts & Hamiltons, he spoke candidly about the difficulty of maintaining sobriety while navigating the pressures of the entertainment industry. The son of Hollywood legend George Hamilton and Alana Stewart, Ashley’s career has included roles in films such as Beethoven’s 2nd, Rules Don’t Apply and a villainous turn in Marvel’s Iron Man 3.

Shannen Doherty Talks 1993 Marriage

The news of Hamilton’s hospitalisation comes less than two years after Shannen Doherty reflected on their brief, tumultuous marriage in the early 1990s. The pair famously wed in 1993 after dating for only two weeks, only to divorce a year later. On her podcast Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty in early 2024, the actress revealed that the chaos of her marriage to Hamilton largely driven by his addiction struggles at the time was a primary factor in her dismissal from the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210. “Towards my last season, I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to consistently be on time for work,” Doherty explained, acknowledging that her tardiness became a burden on her castmates. Shannen Doherty, Star of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Charmed’, Dies at 53 After Cancer Fight.

Shannen Doherty’s Marriage Back in Spotlight

The timing of Hamilton's medical emergency carries a sombre weight for fans of the late actress. Shannen Doherty passed away in July 2024 at the age of 53, following a high-profile, years-long battle with Stage 4 breast cancer. While Doherty moved on to marriages with Rick Salomon and Kurt Iswarienko, she often cited her time with Hamilton as a pivotal, albeit difficult, chapter of her young adult life. As Hamilton continues his recovery in the hospital, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by those battling long-term addiction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ, Us Weekly), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).