The Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF), the philanthropic arm of Yash Raj Films, has announced the YCF Scholarship Program 2026, marking the second edition of its initiative aimed at supporting the higher education goals of children from Hindi film industry families. The scholarship targets registered industry workers and YCF Saathi members, many of whom form the backbone of the film ecosystem.

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YCF Scholarship 2026 Announced

Under the program, YCF will provide financial assistance of up to INR 5 lakh per student for the academic year 2026–27. The scholarship will support both undergraduate and postgraduate studies at recognised institutions across India, with selection based on academic merit and financial need.

Scholarship Covers Multiple Fields

The initiative covers a broad spectrum of disciplines, including Film Studies, Media & Communication, Animation & Visual Effects, Cinematography, Direction, and Visual Arts. This year, the program has expanded to include postgraduate courses in Engineering, Medical and Paramedical Sciences, Business and Management, Law, and Information Technology. The scholarship will cover tuition fees at NAAC-accredited, AICTE-approved, or government-recognised institutions, helping reduce financial barriers for deserving students.

YRF CEO Urges Families To Apply

Speaking about the initiative, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, said, “As we proudly launch the second year of the YCF Scholarship Program, we're thrilled to empower children of our Hindi film industry families to dream bigger and build sustainable futures through education. This year's scope of work reflects our deeper commitment to help the 60% of families from the fraternity who are facing education funding challenges, as revealed by our YCF Saathi survey. These scholarships are aimed to help secure brighter tomorrows for these children. We invite every eligible family to apply at the earliest and allow us to help their children secure a brighter future for themselves.”

YCF Scholarship Targets 60% Families

According to insights from the YCF Saathi survey, more than 60% of film industry families face financial challenges when funding higher education. The scholarship aims to bridge this gap and create long-term opportunities for students. Selected applicants will undergo a structured multi-stage evaluation process, including screening and personalised interviews. Successful candidates will receive financial aid directly disbursed to their institutions. Eligible applicants can apply through the official Yash Chopra Foundation website or via email for further details on eligibility and application procedures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).