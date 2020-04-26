Avengers Endgame Completes 1 Year: Emotional Netizens Share Iconic Moments of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow To Celebrate!
It has been a year since Avengers: Endgame released! In case you are a true Marvel fan, you might just exactly remember the hype of the release of the film across the globe. From running away from the spoilers to speculating how the Avengers are brought back to life, the film just was another case study for the true blue fans. As the film marks a year, Twitterati gets super nostalgic. Chris Hemsworth Calls Thor: Love and Thunder's Script 'Insane', Says Director Taika Waititi is At His Extreme Best For the Upcoming Marvel Film.

Endgame also saw the 'end' of the much-loved characters of Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow). This left all the Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson cry buckets of tears. Of course, there is phase four with spin-offs and backstories of the characters. However, the basic demand of bringing them back into the Marvel universe reality still remains intact. Netizens are posting some of the interesting stills and videos from the film like Captain America-Mjolnir moment, Iron Man's snapping of fingers and more. Check it out below.

The movies from the phase four are now shifted further indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been rescheduled to April 2022 to October 7, 2022. Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, is releasing on November 5, 2021. Doctor Strange 2  has been rescheduled from November 5, 2021 to March 25, 2022. However, Thor: Love and Thunder has been preponed as it will release on February 11, 2022 instead of February 28, 2022. Well, excitement is high for all these films but we wonder whether it will receive a grand welcome as much as Avengers: Endgame did! How many of you still hope to see Natasha and Tony Stark back in the game?