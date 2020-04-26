Avengers Endgame Completes 1 Year: Emotional Netizens Share Iconic Moments of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow To Celebrate!

Avengers Endgame Stills (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It has been a year since Avengers: Endgame released! In case you are a true Marvel fan, you might just exactly remember the hype of the release of the film across the globe. From running away from the spoilers to speculating how the Avengers are brought back to life, the film just was another case study for the true blue fans. As the film marks a year, Twitterati gets super nostalgic. Chris Hemsworth Calls Thor: Love and Thunder's Script 'Insane', Says Director Taika Waititi is At His Extreme Best For the Upcoming Marvel Film.

Endgame also saw the 'end' of the much-loved characters of Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow). This left all the Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson cry buckets of tears. Of course, there is phase four with spin-offs and backstories of the characters. However, the basic demand of bringing them back into the Marvel universe reality still remains intact. Netizens are posting some of the interesting stills and videos from the film like Captain America-Mjolnir moment, Iron Man's snapping of fingers and more. Check it out below.

Natasha's Final Moment

And I am Iron Man! *Goosebumps*

Exactly a year ago Tony Stark did this.... Forever in our memories Gone but not forgotten 💔#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/vrBezAuP0f — Mr.Santiago Bernabèu (@Shayaanmd17) April 26, 2020

Fans Always Knew That Captain Was Worthy

#AvengersEndgame Just stop what you’re doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor's hammer. CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/dffVMWyiqt — Rishabh Dadhich (@RishDadhich24) April 26, 2020

When Dr Strange Gives That Final Signal...

A year ago, Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/QtCzss5cpl — MCU Exchange (@MCUExchange) April 25, 2020

Memers Be Like

Avengers....Assemble!

Tony Stark : “God, what a world. Universe, now.” How some relations with movie characters leave you with the same feelings, over and over again. And in some cases broken. Watched #AvengersEndgame yesterday. It felt strong. pic.twitter.com/fMp8mWq39w — Purvi Gangwani (@becomingpurvi) April 26, 2020

We Love You 3000 Mr.Stark!

Heartbreaking

Mr. Stark? Hey… Mr. Stark? Can you hear me? It’s Peter. Hey. We won, Mr. Stark…. We won, Mr. Stark. We won! You did it, sir, you did it. I’m sorry… Tony…#AvengersEndgame#OneYearOfEndgame pic.twitter.com/yIJ9mu6Rf3 — Dile 🌻 ®️ (@inlovewithiron) April 24, 2020

From Watching Endgame To Living In The Endgame! #DeepThought

One year ago, we were watching Endgame. This year, we are living Endgame. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/rGSefBPlJV — Antony Post (@Antony_Post) April 25, 2020

The movies from the phase four are now shifted further indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been rescheduled to April 2022 to October 7, 2022. Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, is releasing on November 5, 2021. Doctor Strange 2 has been rescheduled from November 5, 2021 to March 25, 2022. However, Thor: Love and Thunder has been preponed as it will release on February 11, 2022 instead of February 28, 2022. Well, excitement is high for all these films but we wonder whether it will receive a grand welcome as much as Avengers: Endgame did! How many of you still hope to see Natasha and Tony Stark back in the game?