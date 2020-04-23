Chris Hemsworth Calls Thor: Love and Thunder's Script 'Insane', Says Director Taika Waititi is At His Extreme Best For the Upcoming Marvel Film 

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since its announcement, Thor: Love and Thunder has been one of the most anticipated Marvel films. After Thor: Ragnarok, fans have been waiting for Chris Hemsworth's superhero to return with his standalone film. Once again taking the director's chair for this film will be Taika Waititi. The recent biggest news about Thor 4 that left everyone squealing with joy was the casting of Christian Bale as the lead antagonist. This will be Bale's first Marvel film after he popularly essayed the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan's films. Not only this, the fourth instalment of Thor also brings back Natalie Portman who played Thor's love interest Jane in the first two films. Extraction Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Doesn't Need a Mjolnir to Be a Superhero in This Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Hearing all this, it surely has made the audiences eager to catch the new Thor film soon but with the coronavirus lockdown, it certainly seems it's going to be a longer wait. Recently, in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Chris Hemsworth opened up about Thor 4 and had some rather interesting things to say. The actor went on to call it the "best script' he's read in years. Speaking about the film, he said, "It's Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane."

Let's not forget a while ago, Waititi himself too had teased a few details about the upcoming film and piqued our interest further as he said, "There's so many great, great things in it. It's so over the top now, in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok look like a really run-of-the-mill, very safe film."Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark is Alive in Thor: Love and Thunder? Here's the Truth!

Thor: Love and Thunder was initially slated for a 2021 release although it was recently pushed to a 2022 release. After hearing Hemsworth call it "insane" we can hardly wait now.