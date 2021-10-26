Brendan Fraser fans again have a new reason to celebrate. With the announcement of his casting in yet another DC project, has sent fans into a frenzy. Already playing the role of Cliff Steele/Robotoman in DC’s highly acclaimed show, Doom Patrol, this will be the second DC project that he will be a part of, although this time with a bit of a twist as he will be portraying a supervillain. Batgirl: Brendan Fraser Has Been Roped In As The Villain Firefly.

Fraser has been cast to play the role of Firefly in the upcoming HBO Max film, Batgirl. Starring Leslie Grace as the titular character and being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Fraser is an amazing addition to this project. While Firefly is primarily a Batman antagonist, he seems like a great choice to be introduced in Batgirl. So with that being said, exactly who is Firefly?

Firefly was a Batman villain created by France Herron and Dick Sprang, and was introduced in Detective Comics #184, which was back in June 1952. Firefly’s alter-ego is that of Garfield Lynns, a special effects expert who falls to the poverty issues of Gotham and turns to a life of crime. Garfield has quite the abusive past which further leads into his downfall of being a pyromaniac. He believes he can see visions in the fire which leads to his credence of being a psychopath. When a chemical explosion goes wrong which leaves 90% of Garfield’s body burned, he develops a fireproof suit and dons the persona of Firefly.

Firefly is equipped with a lot of pyrotechnic like gadgets. He has a fireproof suit that saves him from getting burned. Firefly also has a jetpack that helps him fly around Gotham causing chaos. Lynns is also heavily equipped with incendiary devices like grenades, a flamethrower and more. He is extremely skilled in hand-to-hand combat as well. JK Simmons to Reprise His Role of Commissioner Gordon for HBO Max’s Batgirl Starring Leslie Grace.

With the introduction of Firefly, it looks like the film will be taking heavy inspiration from the comic Batgirl: Year One which saw Firefly and Killer Moth take center stage as villains. There is a high chance that we might even get Killer Moth as a second antagonist in this film.

It is great to see Brendan Fraser being cast into this role because he is an extremely fun actor and possesses the range to pull this off. Also it’s great to see DC give some of its lesser villains more time to shine too and we can’t wait to see Brendan in action.

Batgirl currently has no release date, but is expected to premiere on HBO Max.

