JK Simmons played Gordon on-screen in Zack Snyder's 2017 film Justice League and appeared in added material for Snyder's Cut as well. Now the Academy Award-winning actor is all set to reprise the role for Leslie Grace's HBO Max series Batgirl. The project is all set to release in 2022 and it will be interesting to see Simmons playing the Batman character once again.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

J.K. Simmons will return as Commissioner Gordon for HBO Max's 'Batgirl' 🦇 (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/DLE2Dhn8p0 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 29, 2021

