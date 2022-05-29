Veteran Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins, who is known for his work in films such as The Wild Bunch, The Getaway, American Graffiti and The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing, passed away at the age of 80 at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys following a heart attack, reports Deadline. Bo Hopkins Passes Away, American Graffiti Star Leaves for Heavenly Abode at the Age of 80.

Born William Hopkins in 1942 in Greenville, South Carolina, he appeared in more than 100 film and television roles in a career that spanned more than five decades. As per Deadline, he picked up the nickname 'Bo' thanks to a character of the same name he played in Bus Stop, his first off-Broadway play.

His television appearances included The Phyllis Diller Show, The Virginian, Gunsmoke, The Wild Wild West and The Andy Griffith Show. His first shot at a regularly scheduled TV series came in 1973 in medical drama Doc Elliott, which premiered for just one season. Ray Liotta Dies at 67; Actor Was Best Known for His Roles in Field of Dreams and Goodfellas.

From there, his resume also lists TV miniseries Aspen and Beggerman Thief, Charlie's Angels, Fantasy Island, The A-Team, Hotel, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, The Fall Guy, Matlock and Murder, She Wrote. Hopkins is survived by his wife Sian and son Matthew.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2022 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).